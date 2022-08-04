Madhubala's sister to take legal action against makers who are developing biopic on Mughal-E-Azam star

Madhubala

The life of legendary star Madhubala has inspired a few filmmakers to adapt it for a cinematic experience. However, the late star's youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan has requested makers not to work on such a film as she's already in talks with producers for the official adaptation.

As per the report of Pinkvilla, Madhur added that if anyone will try to go ahead with another film, the person has to face strict legal action. "I request that no one should attempt any kind of project – based on or inspired by Madhubala – without my approval. Please don’t spoil this moment for us… If people don’t pay heed to my requests, I’ll have no other option but to take stern legal action and sue them for transgressing my family’s rights as well as such emotional and mental harassment. All those people who deal with such a project shall be dragged to court. I am a fighter, and will fight it out that way too,” Bhushan asserted.

Mughal-E-Azam's star's sister further added she and her family have been harassed for retaining the rights to Madhubala's biopic. Madhur sincerely requested to back out from the adaptation of Madhubala's life, "Humne kya galat kiya hai? It’s (Madhubala's life story) my family’s emotional and legal right. At this age, my sisters and I are being harassed – mentally and emotionally, by some people. Kya yeh sahi hai? It’s a request from my side to all those who are planning (in adapting Madhubala’s life) not to move ahead with any such plans. There are many other subjects and personalities on whom beautiful films can be made,” Madhur said.

As per the report of IANS, Bollywood producer Tutu Sharma has taken up the challenge of creating a film on Madhubala's life stating, "Right now it's too early to give more information. I'm honoured to present this legendary life story of one of my all-time favourite performers. I am looking forward to making this the magnum opus it deserves." There are even reports that Imtiaz Ali is keen to develop a biopic on Madhubala's life.

Madhubala's real name was Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi. In a career spanning two decades, she acted in around 60 movies and earned a reputation as one of the highest-earning film stars of her time in India. Madhubala died tragically young at just 36, in 1969.

