Imtiaz Ali to make a biopic on Madhubala; will it be a film or a web series?

A biopic on Madhubala is something which many of the filmmakers have been keen on doing. The legendary actor who was named Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi adapted Madhubala for the screens. She was also called the Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood and was known for being drop-dead gorgeous and her million-dollar smile. Madhubala passed away at the age of 36 after suffering from Ventricular septal defect. She was married to legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar.

Now as per reports in Asian Age, Imtiaz Ali has bought the rights to make a biopic on Madhubala. The report stated that the talented filmmaker will either be making a movie or a web series on the late actor's life. Talking about it, a source told the portal, "There is so much material on Madhubala – right from her debut as a child artiste in Basant to her debut as a heroine at the age of 14 opposite Raj Kapoor in Neel Kamal. She never got an award and managed only one Filmfare nomination for Mughal-e-Azam in spite of working in 73 films in a 22 year-long career. There are other stories about her relationship with Dilip Kumar, her marriage with Kishore Kumar, and how she died a lonely death after being bedridden."

The source further shared details of the rights stating, "He has acquired the rights from the family who owns a company called Madhubala Ventures Pvt. Ltd vide a Life Story Rights Assignment Agreement for the Hindi language only, under his company Window Seat Films LLP."

Earlier when Madhubala's sister Madhur Brij Bhushan was asked who should play the actor on the big screen, she had said, "There was a time when I wanted Madhuri Dixit to play the role of Madhubala in her biopic but now it has to be Kareena Kapoor Khan as she has the same naughtiness that Madhubala used to have and she is a beautiful actor too."

We have to wait for an official announcement soon!