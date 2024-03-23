Madgaon Express box office collection day 1: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary's comedy opens at Rs 1.50 crore

Despite a low opening, Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial, Madgaon Express is expected to grow over the weekend due to the positive public and audience responses.

Madgaon Express box office collection day 1: Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial Madgaon Express has opened to a positive response from critics and the audience. Although the movie took a slow start, it is expected to grow over the weekend, thanks to favourable reviews.

The early estimates of the first day are out. As industry tracker Sacnilk reported Madgaon Express opened at Rs 1.50 crores on Friday. The portal also reported the occupancy, and it saw steady growth throughout the day. The movie had 7.50% occupancy in the morning shows, 9.78% in the afternoon shows, and 9.98% in the evening show. Madgaon Express was released with Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. When it comes to comparison, both movies took a slow start, but Kunal's film opened better than Randeep's film.

Kunal Kemmu on why he choose Goa for Madgaon Express

The director recently opened up about why he chose to go back to the beach state for his first directorial. Kunal said, "I love Goa. I have been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place. When you say Goa everybody in the country knows that it is all about fun, some kind of excitement, and beaches and it kind of resonates. Also, I am telling the story about boys who live in Bombay and to give them something aspirational is so relatable. They were so close to Goa but still could not reach Goa till 20 years."

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam. The film, which promises a madly entertaining ride with the essence of friendship and laughter,

