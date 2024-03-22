Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Madgaon Express movie review: Kunal Kemmu gives new lease to comedy genre with Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash's laugh riot

Holi 2024: How the festival of colours is celebrated across India

Delhi Metro service timings changed for Holi 2024; check revised timings here

Madgaon Express public review: Netizens hail Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, call film 'rebirth of comedy in Bollywood'

Farrey OTT release: When, where to watch Alizeh Agnihotri’s critically acclaimed debut on streaming

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Madgaon Express movie review: Kunal Kemmu gives new lease to comedy genre with Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash's laugh riot

Holi 2024: How the festival of colours is celebrated across India

Delhi Metro service timings changed for Holi 2024; check revised timings here

7 forgotten beauty queens-turned-Bollywood actresses 

Ajwain water for lowering high cholesterol: 7 health benefits of carom seeds

10 foods that boost your immune system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Madgaon Express movie review: Kunal Kemmu gives new lease to comedy genre with Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash's laugh riot

Madgaon Express public review: Netizens hail Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, call film 'rebirth of comedy in Bollywood'

Farrey OTT release: When, where to watch Alizeh Agnihotri’s critically acclaimed debut on streaming

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Madgaon Express movie review: Kunal Kemmu gives new lease to comedy genre with Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash's laugh riot

Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Pratik Gandhi-starrer Madgaon Express is a delightful and refreshing rollercoaster ride that is a throwback to those 'good old' days.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 04:42 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
A poster of Madgaon Express (Image source: IMDb)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Director: Kunal Kemmu

Cast: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye

Where to watch: In theatres 

Ratings: 4.5 stars 

Dodo (Divyenndu), Pratik Goradia (Pratik Gandhi) and Aayush Gupta (Avinash Tiwary) embark on a journey to fulfil their childhood dream - complete their Goa plan. Little do they know that their Goa trip will end up being full of misadventures with them fighting gangsters and escaping cops. Madgaon Express takes a simple premise and executes it in hilarious fashion, which can largely be credited to debutant director Kunal Kemmu's

Back in the 1990s and 2000s, Bollywood churned out several blockbuster comedies. Govinda ruled the decade courtesy. Filmmakers Priyadarshan,  Anees Bazmee, and Indra Kumar entertained us with rib-tickling comedies. However, since 2010, the genre of comedy has seen a decline. Except for the Golmaal and Fukrey franchises, there aren't enough memorable comedies churned for the audience. Madgaon Express is a delightful and refreshing rollercoaster ride that is a throwback to those 'good old' days.

The premise of a trip going wrong has been done many times before, but Madgaon Express presents it in a very fresh manner. The story develops between 1998-2015 and infuses a dose of nostalgia as well. It may borrow from older classics in a few scenes but by and large, Madgaon Express is an original, hilarious story that will keep you laughing from start to end. 

The primary cast carries the film well. Divyenndu has proved his comic timing time and again. But After Pyaar Ka Punchanama's Liquid, Madgaon Express' Dodo will be his most loved character. Divyenndu plays a loner and an expert liar. Despite being a nobody, he creates a fake world on social media, with the help of Photoshop. The way he manipulates his friends will leave you amazed at his talent. Divyenndu's scenes, his expressions, and his dialogue delivery will make you chuckle hard. This is the Divyenndu we lost somewhere because of his recent works (read Mirzapur).

Pratik Gandhi is another star whose comic timing in this film was nothing less than a discovery. If you think that Pratik can only play hard-hitting characters like Harshad Mehta, you'll be surprised by his performance as an introverted, hypersensitive, grumpy Gujarati boy. The actor brings the house down in the scenes when he gets intoxicated with substance. The actor should seriously consider more comedy films. 

Avinash Tiwary is rational, emotionally sensitive, and most charming among the trio. Aayush is a serious guy, and Avinash plays him with honesty. Though he has few funny one-liners compared to the other two, he manages to bring laughter with his expressions. It was a pleasing change to see him taking a boy-next-door role. 

Upendra Limaye as Mendosa Bhai and Chhaya Kadam as Kanchan Kombadi are the true scene-stealers. These two actors up the laughter quotient to another level, and their clashes become a highlight of the film. Apart from these five actors, Nora Fatehi will also stun you, not with her looks, but with her performance. In Madgaon Express, she's not just an arm candy, but there is a well-sketched character arc for her, and she plays it beautifully. 

And of course, the major credit for this film goes to debutant director Kunal Kemmu. Kunal's knack for comedy has made Madgaon Express such an entertaining ride. Kunal has not only directed the film but also written the story, screenplay and dialogues of the movie. With Madgaon Express, Kunal has given a new lease to the comedy genre, and a potential new franchise to Bollywood. Overall, Madgaon Express is a laugh ride from start to end. The film is a much-welcome comeback to the comedy genre and it is best enjoyed with friends.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican model Grecia Munoz

Holi 2024: Green, red, yellow, pink; significance and meaning of different Holi colours

Meet woman, gave Rs 10000 to husband for starting Rs 643000 crore firm, donated over Rs 4500000000, she is…

Meet actor who worked with Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, once did film for Rs 100, could not become superstar due to..

Kapil Sharma Hosts Spectacular Party For Ed Sheeran At AER, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement