Madgaon Express movie review: Kunal Kemmu gives new lease to comedy genre with Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash's laugh riot

Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Pratik Gandhi-starrer Madgaon Express is a delightful and refreshing rollercoaster ride that is a throwback to those 'good old' days.

Director: Kunal Kemmu

Cast: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye

Where to watch: In theatres

Ratings: 4.5 stars

Dodo (Divyenndu), Pratik Goradia (Pratik Gandhi) and Aayush Gupta (Avinash Tiwary) embark on a journey to fulfil their childhood dream - complete their Goa plan. Little do they know that their Goa trip will end up being full of misadventures with them fighting gangsters and escaping cops. Madgaon Express takes a simple premise and executes it in hilarious fashion, which can largely be credited to debutant director Kunal Kemmu's

Back in the 1990s and 2000s, Bollywood churned out several blockbuster comedies. Govinda ruled the decade courtesy. Filmmakers Priyadarshan, Anees Bazmee, and Indra Kumar entertained us with rib-tickling comedies. However, since 2010, the genre of comedy has seen a decline. Except for the Golmaal and Fukrey franchises, there aren't enough memorable comedies churned for the audience. Madgaon Express is a delightful and refreshing rollercoaster ride that is a throwback to those 'good old' days.

The premise of a trip going wrong has been done many times before, but Madgaon Express presents it in a very fresh manner. The story develops between 1998-2015 and infuses a dose of nostalgia as well. It may borrow from older classics in a few scenes but by and large, Madgaon Express is an original, hilarious story that will keep you laughing from start to end.

The primary cast carries the film well. Divyenndu has proved his comic timing time and again. But After Pyaar Ka Punchanama's Liquid, Madgaon Express' Dodo will be his most loved character. Divyenndu plays a loner and an expert liar. Despite being a nobody, he creates a fake world on social media, with the help of Photoshop. The way he manipulates his friends will leave you amazed at his talent. Divyenndu's scenes, his expressions, and his dialogue delivery will make you chuckle hard. This is the Divyenndu we lost somewhere because of his recent works (read Mirzapur).

Pratik Gandhi is another star whose comic timing in this film was nothing less than a discovery. If you think that Pratik can only play hard-hitting characters like Harshad Mehta, you'll be surprised by his performance as an introverted, hypersensitive, grumpy Gujarati boy. The actor brings the house down in the scenes when he gets intoxicated with substance. The actor should seriously consider more comedy films.

Avinash Tiwary is rational, emotionally sensitive, and most charming among the trio. Aayush is a serious guy, and Avinash plays him with honesty. Though he has few funny one-liners compared to the other two, he manages to bring laughter with his expressions. It was a pleasing change to see him taking a boy-next-door role.

Upendra Limaye as Mendosa Bhai and Chhaya Kadam as Kanchan Kombadi are the true scene-stealers. These two actors up the laughter quotient to another level, and their clashes become a highlight of the film. Apart from these five actors, Nora Fatehi will also stun you, not with her looks, but with her performance. In Madgaon Express, she's not just an arm candy, but there is a well-sketched character arc for her, and she plays it beautifully.

And of course, the major credit for this film goes to debutant director Kunal Kemmu. Kunal's knack for comedy has made Madgaon Express such an entertaining ride. Kunal has not only directed the film but also written the story, screenplay and dialogues of the movie. With Madgaon Express, Kunal has given a new lease to the comedy genre, and a potential new franchise to Bollywood. Overall, Madgaon Express is a laugh ride from start to end. The film is a much-welcome comeback to the comedy genre and it is best enjoyed with friends.