Madgaon Express: Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash go for 'mad trip' to Goa in Kunal's debut directorial, fans say 'laugh riot'

Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial has impressed the netizens, and they are already calling Madgaon Express, a "guaranteed laugh riot."

The team of Madgaon Express unveiled the official trailer, and netizens are already calling it a 'laugh riot'. The trailer of Madgaon Express was unveiled at a grand event attended by the cast and the makers of the film. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment and directed by Kunal Kemmu, the film features Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in brand-new avatars. The trailer promises an unforgettable journey packed with friendship, laughter, and wild adventures and the film is all set to rule the hearts of the audiences with its dynamic cast, known for their iconic characters from India’s Top web shows.

The anticipation around the film reached the highest of heights as the makers released hilarious videos to introduce the cast, setting the stage for a rollercoaster ride of fun and comedy. From the masterminds behind hits like Fukrey, Rock On, and Don and marking Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express follows the journey of three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track.

Watch the hilarious trailer of Madgaon Express

Joining the stellar cast are Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam injecting even more magic and humour into this multiverse of madness. So buckle up and get ready to hop aboard the Madgaon Express, where every moment is an adventure waiting to be discovered. With its mix of humour, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment, this film guarantees a joyous ride for all!

Soon after the trailer was dropped online, netizens praised Kunal's comic timing, and called his debut directorial 'refreshing'. An internet user wrote, "Man Kunal Khemu is just too talented he can act, dance and write and direct too fabulously now. Feels refreshing!" Another internet user wrote, "Kunal Kemmu's sense of humour at peak." A netizen wrote, "Hera Pheri wali feelings."

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," Madgaon Express is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, and is all set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.