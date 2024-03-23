Twitter
Bollywood

Made in Rs 11 crore, this superhit film started Rs 500-crore franchise, revived star kid's career, collected...

Released in 2006, Rohit Shetty's directorial Golmaal: Fun Unlimited established Rohit Shetty as director, and revived Tusshar's dwindling career.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 09:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The movie that started the Rs 500-crore franchise (Image source: Screengrab)
A moviegoer always craves a light-hearted, laugh-riot comedy film. Bollywood has churned out several comedy blockbusters and few actors become superstars after leading a film in this challenging genre (read Mehmood, Govinda). Today we will discuss a film that has not only established the career of film director, but it also revived the fading career of a star kid. This movie was made on a medium budget, and it went on to create a Rs 500-crore franchise. 

The movie that started one of the biggest movie franchises is...

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Rohit Shetty's 2006 comedy drama stars Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar, along with Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Mishra, and Sidharth Jadhav. 

Golmaal is based on...

Rohit Shetty's directorial wasn't the remake of a 1979 classic comedy, but it was based on Mihir Bhuta's Gujarati play Aflatoon, which was based on Harsh Shivsharan's Marathi play Ghar Ghar. 

Golmaal revived careers of...

Golmaal was released with mixed critical reception but the film performed well at the box office. With the success of Golmaal, Rohit Shetty established himself as a star director who went on to blockbusters including sequels of Golmaal, Singham series, Chennai Express, and Sooryavanshi

Golmaal also revived the career of Tusshar Kapoor. Tusshar won unanimous praise for his mute character Laxman. Before Golmaal, Tusshar Kapoor, son of Jeetendra was struggling for a hit film. Golmaal gave a new lease to his dwindling career. 

Golmaal series box office collection 

As per Sacnilk, Golmaal was made on a budget of Rs 11 crores, and it grossed Rs 46.70 crores. The sequel Golmaal Returns (2008) grossed Rs 82.04 crores, Golmaal 3 (2010) grossed Rs 162 crores, and Golmaal Again (2017) grossed Rs 308 crores (all figures are worldwide collection). The total worldwide gross of the franchise is Rs 598.74 crores. The fifth instalment, Golmaal 5, was announced in 2018, and it's among the anticipated sequels of Bollywood.

