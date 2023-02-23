Search icon
Maanvi Gagroo ties the knot with actor Kumar Varun, drops lovable photos from intimate wedding

Maanvi and Varun shared photos from their celebrations and seek blessings from their followers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

Maanvi Gagroo with Kumar Varun

On Thursday, Maanvi Gagroo tied the knot with actor Kumar Varun and dropped adorable photos from the intimate wedding. In a carousel post, Gagroo shared the photos from the ceremony and seek the blessings of her followers and loved ones. 

While sharing the photos, Maavi captioned it saying, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi." 

Here's the post

Maavi is also known for her stint in Four More Shots Please and the Tripling series. 

