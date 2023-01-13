Search icon
Four More Shots Please actress Manvi Gagroo is engaged, shows off ring on Instagram. See pic

Maanvi Gagroo, known for shows like Four More Shots Please and Tripling, has announced that she is engaged.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

Actress Maanvi Gagroo, known for appearing in web series like Four More Shots Please and Tripling, announced on Friday that she is engaged. She shared a picture of her ring on Instagram. The actress, however, did not divulge any details about her fiancé in her post.

Taking to Instagram, Maanvi shared a picture of herself sitting at an outdoor café somewhere overseas. Wearing a grey sweatshirt, the actress can be seen covering her face with her hand and smiling. A ring is visible on her finger. Captioning the post, she wrote, “So this happened,” adding an engaged hashtag and a heart and ring emojis.

Reacting to the post, actress Shibani Dandekar commented “Congratulations”. Other celebs like Jitendra Kumar, Sumeet Vyas, and Kubbra Sait also reacted to the post. Sriti Jha wrote, “I am shocked,” implying that like most of Maanvi’s followers, she, too, had no idea about the engagement. Other celebs like Mouni Roy, Aahana Kumra, and Srishti Srivastava all sent in congratulatory messages.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo)

Maanvi Gagroo was born in Delhi and started her career with the Disney show Dhoom Machao Dhoom in 2007. She made her film debut the following year with the Disney movie The Cheetah Girls: One World. After doing minor roles in films like  No One Called Jessica, Kill Dil, and PK, she landed her breakthrough role as the female lead in TVF Pitchers, one of India’s first web series.

After the release of the show in 2015, Maanvi appeared in several web shows like Tipling, Permanent Roommates, Four More Shots Please, and Made in Heaven, and also landed meatier parts in films like Ujda Chaman and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. She was last seen in the title role in the Zee5 show Tamashree.

