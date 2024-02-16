Maamla Legal Hai trailer: Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal are ‘jugaadu’ lawyers in 'Netflix's version of Jolly LLB'

Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, and Anant Vijay Joshi are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming courtroom comedy drama Maamla Legal Hai. Recently, the makers released the hilarious trailer of the movie which reminded netizens of Jolly LLB.

On Friday, Netflix shared the trailer of the courtroom comedy drama Maamla Legal Hai in which Bhojpuri cinema icon Ravi Kishan plays VD Tyagi, who is described as ‘a shrewd lawyer who challenges the lambe haath (long arms) of justice’. Joining him is Harvard LLM alum Ananya Shroff (Naila Grrewal), a passionate advocate for justice. Nidhi Bisht, plays Sujata, ‘the OG Didi who hasn’t represented a single case so far’, but still wants her ‘own air-conditioned chamber’. And then there’s Vishwas Pandey, played by 12th Fail’s Anant V Joshi, the court manager who considers himself the Donna Paulson of Patparganj District Court, a nod to the savvy secretary from the popular TV show, Suits.

The fun trailer of the film reminded netizens of the hit courtroom drama Jolly LLB. One of the comments read, "Ufff this is what I call Netflix version of Jolly LLB but with more comedy and less dramedy and of course with Ravi Kishan in the lead." Another wrote, "OTT has literally given space to every genre of cinema." Another wrote, "Interesting trailer, I hope it will be a belter of a movie."

Speaking about the show, Ravi Kishan shared, “This is my first time donning the character of a lawyer and I can’t tell you how much fun it was. Working with Sameer, Rahul, and Saurabh was a delight, their vision truly inspired me. When they first narrated the show to me, I couldn’t say no, simply because I could visualize these characters and their shenanigans. After Khakee, this is my second project with Netflix, and I love how they challenge every actor with diverse roles. I hope the audience enjoys watching Maamla Legal Hai as much as we enjoyed making it." Helmed by Rahul Pandey, Maamla Legal Hai is written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja and is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on March 1.