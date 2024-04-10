Twitter
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Third lead Paritosh Tiwari plays transitioning female Noor in Ektaa Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee film

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa Kapoor, releases in cinemas on April 19.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 10:00 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Paritosh Tiwari as Noor in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2/Balaji Motion Pictures Instagram
After introducing transwoman Bonita Rajpurohit as Kulu and Abhinav Singh as Game Paapi, the makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha have introduced the third lead of the film Paritosh Tiwari. He will be seen playing the transitioning female Noor in the Dibakar Banerjee directorial and Ektaa Kapoor.

In the BTS (behind-the-scenes) video shared by the production house Balaji Motion Pictures on its social media channels, it can be seen that Paritosh went through a challenging process to prepare for the role as he was stepping into a character of a girl. He tried to learn the dance steps and bring a girlish elegance. The clip also shows a sneak peek of his journey from his screening process to his get-up tests and finally, getting the role. His character of Noor will be a part of the fictional reality show called Truth Ya Naach in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Also starring Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, Tusshar, and Anu Malik in extended cameos, the Dibakar Banerjee directorial is the sequel of the 2010 anthology found footage drama film. Love Sex Aur Dhokha starred Anshuman Jha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Herry Tangri, and Amit Sial in the lead roles.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies, divisions of Balaji Telefilms, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will release in cinemas on April 19. The film will clash at the box office with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy-starrer romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also hits cinemas on the same date.

READ | This low-budget film with 60-year-old lead actress earned Rs 220 crore, beat Shah Rukh, Akshay films at box office

