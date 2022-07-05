Liger star Vijay Deverakonda shares 'before' shot of nude poster that broke the internet

Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Actor Vijay Deverakonda surprised his fans by unveiling a new look from his upcoming film Liger on Saturday, July 2. In the poster, Vijay is seen standing naked with flowers in his hand. His chiselled abs are clearly visible in the picture. Sharing his look, Vijay took to Instagram and wrote, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER (sic)." Ever since fans have seen Vijay's bold avatar, netizens have been going gaga about him.

Now, Vijay on Tuesday took to his Instagram handle to share a 'before' photo from his now-viral poster photoshoot. He shared a breathtaking black and white photo of himself wearing a half-open shirt and wrote, "Unbuttoning - before the shot that broke the internet #Liger."

READ: Thor Love and Thunder will include Shamshera, Brahmastra trailers, teaser of Avatar The Way of Water

Check out Vijay's latest picture below:

Vijay Deverakonda has a fandom panning India even before having made his Bollywood debut which speaks volumes of this crossover's real cross-region popularity. The poster that featured him all bare with a bunch of roses had women from different industries of Indian cinema to female fans and netizens raving about him, calling him 'Freakin Hot' to tagging him as 'Dream Man Vijay', as they all hailed his poster as the Sexiest Poster Ever.

Vijay will be seen playing an MMA artist in the film that also stars Ananya Panday.

Pan-India film Liger will hit the screens on August 25, 2022. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also marks the Bollywood debut of boxing legend Mike Tyson. It will release in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.