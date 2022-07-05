Thor Love and Thunder will include Shamshera, Brahmastra trailers, teaser of Avatar The Way of Water

Movies/File photos

In a treat for the audience at the theatres, the trailers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera and Brahmastra and the teaser of the upcoming James Cameron directorial Avatar The Way of Water will be attached to the highly-anticipated release of Marvel's Thor Love and Thunder that is all set to release in cinemas on July 7 in India.

Ranbir Kapoor and Chris Hemsworth are both playing axe-wielding, larger-than-life quintessential big-screen heroes in the hugely anticipated event films Shamshera and Thor Love and Thunder, respectively.

Ranbir and Chris both have huge appeal in the country and the development wherein it has been revealed that the audience will get to see the trailers of Shamshera and Ranbir-Alia starrer Brahmastra, along with a glimpse of the upcoming Hollywood film Avatar: The way of Water on the big screen when they go to watch Thor, has left fans excited.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President Of distribution further revealed, as per an ANI report, "Shamshera and Thor Love & Thunder are two of the biggest event movies releasing this month. Both movies boast of larger-than-life, axe-wielding heroes who have got everyone talking. Exhibitors across India are charged by the audience reactions to Shamshera and there is a craze amongst movie buffs to catch this big-screen spectacle on the biggest possible screen." He added, "YRF wanted to present the trailer of the most anticipated Hindi film of the season in cinemas with a befitting film that has truly captured the imagination of fans and audiences. So, for us, it was a no-brainer to devise a strategy where the trailer of Shamshera plays out when cine-goers go to watch the most anticipated English film of the season Thor Love & Thunder! We are hoping that the release weekend of Thor: Love & Thunder will see disruptive conversation amongst people as they will also get to see the new cinematic world of Shamshera created for the big screen by auteur Karan Malhotra."

Shamshera marks the comeback of Ranbir Kapoor to the big screen after a hiatus of four years. The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist Shamshera who is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who is playing an evil, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh. Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Brahmastra, on the other hand, will hit the theatres on September 9. Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva is one of Bollywood's most ambitious projects. Apart from Ranbir, the film has a stellar ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit the theatres on December 16 and will release in India in 5 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film stars Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, and Zoe Saldana in lead roles.