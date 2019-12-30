'Life as it should be': Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas look serene posing by the beach

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of those few couples who are loved and adored internationally and the fact that they don't shy away from showing their love and affection for each other is just cherry on top.

The couple who is currently deep in the holiday zone is also giving us major vacation goals with their extravagant adventures.

On Christmas, Priyanka and Nick were both surrounded by Priyanka's family by snow-capped mountains and gave us major couple goals as they celebrated the festival.

However, looks like the couple is not done with holidaying yet. As per the latest posts, shared by Priyanka, they have now jetted off to a beachside location to ring in New Years's Eve.

In the picture shared by PeeCee, the couple can be seen sitting next to each other as they posed by the sea.

The Bajirao Mastani actress looked gorgeous in a pretty polka-dotted dress, on the other hand, Nick donned a cool sweatshirt.

The post was captioned as, ''Life as it should be. @divya_jyoti''.

In another picture shared by Priyanka, we can see her chilling by the beachside as she enjoys a sip of what looks like champagne. She wrote, ''So... no complaints. @cavanaughjames''.

Check out the pictures from their vacation here.

On the work front, both Priyanka and Nick are all set to produce a sangeet series together for which they are casting real couples. As for Priyanka, the actress was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim in lead roles.