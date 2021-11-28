‘Laut ke buddhu ghar ko aaya’: Netizens slam comedian Vir Das as he returns to India

After attending International Emmy Awards, actor and comedian Vir Das, who is making headlines because after dropping a video titled ‘I Come from Two Indias’ on his YouTube channel, has returned to India.

Vir Das, who returned to India from the US, was spotted at Mumbai airport by paparazzi. The video of the same has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the video, he can be seen holding his wife Shivani Mathur’s hand at the airport. As soon as this video was uploaded, people started slamming the actor.

The first one wrote, “FIR hua tha na arrest karo,” while second user mentioned, “In which India he is landed ??” Meanwhile, third user commented, “Desh se bhaar kar dena chahiye.” “Laut ke buddhu ghar ko aaya..,”commented another user.While taking a jab, one Instagram user commented, “Sambhal keyh chalna abh mumbai keyh roads par kyunki chappal kahi sey bhi padh Sakti ha.”

For the unversed, Vir Das found himself in the middle of controversies after he dropped a video titled ‘I Come from Two Indias’ on his YouTube channel. In the nearly seven-minute-long video that he uploaded, Vir Das was heard talking about the duality of the country, heard delivering a monologue about the contradictions within India. He talked about topical issues India is grappling with, including the battle against COVID-19. He mentioned how Bollywood divides the nation on Twitter, ironically unites the audience in the theatres. Not only this, he further talked about the women who are worshipped in the day, gang-raped at night.

As soon as his video surfaced, the comedian started receiving hate and criticism over the video clip that was from his stand-up performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Netizens demanded strict action against him, a complaint was also filed against him for making ‘derogatory statements against India’.