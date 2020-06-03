Late music composer Wajid Khan's mother tests positive for COVID-19

Music composer Wajid Khan passed away on June 1, 2020. While he was tested positive for coronavirus, Khan died of kidney infection among other complications. Among the confusion of his demise, Wajid's mother Razina Khan tested positive for COVID-19.

She has been admitted to Mumbai's Surana hospital in Chembur. Co-incidentally Wajid Khan was also receiving treatment in the same hospital, stated a report on PTI. "She has tested positive. She is doing fine and will remain in the hospital for few more days till her test comes out negative," a source told the agency.

Wajid Khan's last rites took place in Versova cemetery on Monday. Survivors, including wife Yasmeen and brother Sajid Khan were part of the last rites. Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi was also spotted there.

Soon after Wajid Khan's demise at the mid-night of Monday, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and others paid their condolences on Twitter. Singer Sonu Nigam was the first to inform about Khan's demise.