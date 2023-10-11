Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

Kiran Rao's directorial comeback, slice-of-the-life entertainer, Laapataa Ladies received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival

The teaser of Jio Studious and Aamir Khan Productions Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao gave a glimpse into the hilarious world that the film is about to bring to the audience. Lapataa Ladies is Kiran Rao's directorial comeback after 13 years. Kiran's last directorial was Dhobi Ghat.

Lapataa Ladies' teaser has received positive reactions from the audience, and the film has already been garnering love and appreciation way beyond the boundaries. Recently, the comedy-drama was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and received a standing ovation from the audience.

The screening of Laapataa Ladies at TIFF came as a perfect moment of rejoicing for the director Kiran Rao who was present at the prestigious film festival. While the film was screened, the audience gave a huge round of applause to the director which was followed by a standing ovation. This signifies that if the comedy-drama has successfully impressed the audience at a film festival, it would definitely be a treat to watch it on its release on 5th January 2024.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is another slice-of-life comedy-drama where Ravi Kishen leads an investigation of two missing brides. Set in 2001, in rural parts of India, Laapataa Ladies follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.