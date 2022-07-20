Search icon
Laal Singh Chaddha: Chiranjeevi introduces Aamir Khan’s friend Chaitanya Akkineni as Balaraj in new poster

Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The film also features Naga Chaitanya and Kareena Kapoor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 08:21 PM IST

Credit: Aamir Khan Productions/Twitter

Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is only a few weeks away from its release and the audience is extremely excited to watch the film and know the characters that will play an important part in Laal’s journey.

Taking to social media, superstar Chiranjeevi introduced the character 'Bablu' which will be portrayed by Naga Chaitanya. Sharing the same, Aamir Khan Production wrote “ Introducing Balaraju from Bodipalem... played by Chaitanya Akkineni! Thank you, Chaitanya for being so supportive, passionate, loving and delivering such a memorable performance, and bringing Bala to life!”

Previously, Chiranjeevi also launched the poster of ‘Rupa’, who is played by Kareena Kapoor. The character introduction of Kareena was loved and appreciated nationwide.

Meanwhile, the makers recently dropped the first music video for Kahani. The song was widely appreciated and fans couldn't stop listening to it.  
Netizens believe that the music video plays like an important piece of the puzzle in Laal Singh Chaddha. 

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.

