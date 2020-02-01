'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan spotted in clean shaven look with crew cut hairdo for Gurugram schedule

We got our hands on a few photos of Aamir Khan from the sets of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' while shooting in Gurugram.

Aamir Khan has been extensively shooting for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha from past few months. For the earlier schedule, the superstar donned the heavily bearded look with a turban and his photos from Punjab and Kerala leaked on the Internet and instantly went viral. Now Aamir, who is known to go deep to get into the skin of his character is seen in a new look. Yes, he got rid of his heavy beard and is sporting a clean-shaven look now.

Mr Perfectionist's photos from the sets while shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi colleges have made it to the Internet now. In the photos, Aamir is seen wearing a grey full-sleeved T-shirt with mud red trousers. He is also donning a transparent framed spectacles and a blue cap. We also came across a few videos in which the talented actor-filmmaker is seen interacting with the students and also giving his shot.

Check it out below:

Talking about the film and it's shoot, a source had told Mid Day, "The movie — an official adaptation of Forrest Gump [1994] — traces the protagonist as he unwittingly influences important political and cultural events in India over 30 years. In the latest stint, Aamir shot for the sequence where his character gets officially discharged from the army after serving during the Kargil war. Like in the original, he then goes on to endorse a company and earns enough money to fulfil his promise to his fellow soldier. The actor filmed the scene over two days under the supervision of Advait."

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead and is releasing during Christmas this year.