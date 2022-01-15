Krushna Abhishek reacts to Govinda being brutally trolled for new song 'Hello’

Between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek, a veteran Bollywood actor, things aren't going so well. Reports of a squabble between the two have surfaced on numerous times in the past. For the unversed, Govinda’s new song 'Hello' has recently received a lot of criticism,

"For me, he will always be Hero No. 1," bhanja Krushna Abhishek said in response to Govinda's critics, according to BollywoodLife.com.

Govinda recently shared a teaser for his latest track, 'Hello,' on his Instagram account. However, he received a lot of backlash over the video that featured actress Nisha Sharma.

Netizens flocked to social media to mock Govinda and his song. While some were harsh in their criticisms, others praised the actor and his song.

The strained relationship between Krushna and Govinda had been notied when the latter recently performed on the comedy show, in which Krushna was absent. Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, and Kashmera Shah later spoke out about the situation.

Govinda's relationship with Krushna Abhishek's family has been troubled for a long time. Krushna Abhishek chose to skip the actor's appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ recently too.

When Kashmera Shah appeared on Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss 15 ‘Weekend Ka Vaar, she referred to Krushna Abhishek and Govinda's feud in public.

During one of the episodes of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Krushna Abhishek claimed that he wants to mend his estranged relationship with his maternal uncle.