Kriti Sanon skips her family holiday to shoot for Housefull 4

While some actors are going on or returning from a family holiday, Kriti Sanon is skipping hers. The actress, who usually takes time out for break with her folks has opted out this time around. She’s stationed in London for the next few weeks as she has begun shooting for her new movie, Housefull 4, while the Sanons, including her sis Nupur, have taken off for a trip to Montreal. We just hope Kriti’s not feeling too left out!