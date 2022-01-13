Kriti Sanon recalls feeling depressed, sulking over wine with Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon impressed the masses and the classes with her performance in the comedy-drama 'Mimi' in 2021 and is the frontrunner to win the Best Actress trophies this year. The actress has a packed 2022 as well with five films set to release this year.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Kriti revealed how she and Sushant Singh Rajput felt depressed about the failure of their 2017 romantic action thriller 'Raabta'. She shared about the time when the two actors sat down with the film's director Dinesh Vijan to discuss why the film wasn't liked by the people and the critics.

Talking about the same, the actress said, “It was a funny night. We were all sulking, we were depressed, we’d gone through really bad reviews and we didn’t know what to say. Dino was just like, ‘Aajao yaar, mood kharab hai. We went there and opened a bottle of wine. Dino said, ‘I think it’s the flashbacks, I should have made it simple. Why did we go tribal?’ Earlier, there was a draft that had a normal raja-rani. It’s more relatable to people, right? But we felt like we wanted to go a little different. I was having a glass of wine, and I said, ‘I told you this!'”.

Discussing the failure of 'Raabta' at the box office, Kriti added in the same interview, “You have to accept what has happened. You’re making films for the audience, you can’t say unko samajh nahi aayi. Agar unko samajh nahi aayi tumhari galti hai. You can’t say, ‘We were ahead of our time’. No, you’re making films for that time, you have to connect to the audience. Where did you fail? You have to figure that out.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti has exciting films in her 2022 lineup. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the action-comedy 'Bachchan Pandey'. Kriti will portray the character based on Ramayan's Sita in 'Adipurush' that has Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan portraying characters based on Lord Rama and Ravana respectively. Kriti is the leading lady in 'Shehzada' opposite Kartik Aaryan, in horror-comedy 'Bhediya' opposite Varun Dhawan and in action thriller 'Ganapath' opposite Tiger Shroff. As of now, all these five films are scheduled to release this year.