Kriti Sanon calls herself 'fan for life' of SRK, reacts to actor's 'Amar Akbar Anthony' remark at Pathaan event

SRK-Kriti Sanon

Amid the controversies surrounding Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan sent out a message of unity. The actor's comeback vehicle is currently smashing all the box office records. However, it wasn't an easy way out for Pathaan.

On Monday, SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham came together with the director of their latest blockbuster, Siddharth Anand to thank the audience. During the event, Khan highlighted that no filmmaker or artist would ever want to hurt anyone's sentiments. He even gave an example of unity by calling Deepika as Amar, him as Akbar, and John as Anthony.

This reply of SRK won over his fans, including his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon. The Shehzada actress took a clip from the event, and posted it on her Twitter, saying, "Love you Shah sir! @iamsrk (red heart emoji) you stole my heart all over again! #FanForLife."

During the conversation, the actor added, “I am sitting here in front of you guys and joking around. But we love each other, we have fun with each other. Fun and entertainment should be left at that level. There is no need to take it any more seriously.” Pointing to his two co-stars, Shah Rukh referred to Amitabh Bachchan’s hit Amar Akbar Anthony and added, “This is Deepika Padukone, she is Amar. I am Shah Rukh Khan, I am Akbar, and that is John Abraham, he is Anthony. There are no differences that any of us have for anybody or any culture or any aspect of life.”

Shah Rukh has returned to the big screen for the first time in four years in a lead role with Pathaan. The film has already earned Rs 542 crore at the global box office in five days, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. On the other side, Kriti Sanon will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. The makers of the upcoming entertainer have postponed their release from February 10 to 17, as they want to avoid the Pathaan wave.