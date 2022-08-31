Search icon
Kriti Sanon bags Best Actor (Female) award for Mimi at 67th Filmfare Awards, pens note saying it's 'dream come true'

"I ain't sleepin alone tonight! Heart is full..#Gratitude. The black lady is finallyyyyy here..," Kriti Sanon wrote on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:47 AM IST

Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon is filled with gratitude as she bagged the Filmfare trophy for Best Actor. The actress won the Best Actor in a Lead Role (female) award for her performance in the film titled Mimi at the 67th Filmfare Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. After receiving the award, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note, saying she has fulfilled her dream and expressing her gratitude. Kriti also thanked her fans for their love and support.

"I ain't sleepin alone tonight! Heart is full..#Gratitude. The black lady is finallyyyyy here..Thank you @filmfare for this much needed validation and for making my dream come true," she wrote, adding a video in which she is seen kissing her trophy.

In her note, Kriti also thanked director Laxman Utekar for giving her the opportunity to headline Mimi, in which she essayed the role of a surrogate mother.

READ: 67th Filmfare Awards 2022: Shershaah, Sardar Udham sweep technical awards with major wins

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

"A bigggg thank you to #Dinoo and @laxman.utekar sir.. for giving me this beautiful role and for being my constant supporters.. i love u both! @maddockfilmsThe entire cast and crew who made this film beyond special..And the lovely audiences and all my fans for giving Mimi and me so so much love. Mom, dad, Nups.. I did it! Here's to dreaming big.. Goodnight everyone," she added.

As soon as Kriti posted the clip, fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate her."You truly deserve it," a social media user commented."So sooo proud of you Kriti! I've seen you grow from literally strength to strength as an actor over the last 8 years. You deserve this the most, congratulations," another one wrote.

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with "Heropanti" in 2014, and since then her career has only been on the rise. From the big actioner Dilwale (2015) to slice of life Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), from quirky comedy Luka Chuppi (2019), to historical drama Panipat (2019) and Mimi (2021), Kriti has enthralled the audience with her versatility over the years.In the upcoming months, she will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Bhediya.

