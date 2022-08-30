67th Filmfare Awards 2022: Shershaah, Sardar Udham sweep technical awards with major wins

Shershaah-Sardar Udham/File photos

The 67th Filmfare Awards, honouring the best Bollywood films of 2021, were held in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 30, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah emerged as the major winners as the two films swept all the awards in the technical categories.

Both films were biopics of real-life Indian heroes and were highly appreciated. While Vicky was seen portraying freedom fighter Udham Singh in Sardar Udham, Sidharth portrayed Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. Also, both films were directly released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

While the Vishnuvardhan directorial Shershaah won the Best Action and Best Editing awards, the Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham won in six categories namely Best Background Score, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design, Best VFX, and Best Production Design.

Here's the list of winners in the technical categories at the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022:

Best Background Score - Shantanu Moitra - Sardar Udham

Best Action - Stefan Richter, Sunil Rodrigues - Shershaah

Best Cinematography - Avik Mukhopadhyay - Sardar Udham

Best Costume Design - Veera Kapur Ee - Sardar Udham

Best Sound Design - Dipankar Chaki, Nihar Ranjan Samal - Sardar Udham

Best VFX - Superb/Main Road Post NYVFXwaala Edit FX Studios - Sardar Udham

Best Editing - A Sreekar Prasad - Shershaah

Best Production Design - Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Dmitrii Malich - Sardar Udham



The Filmfare Awards 2022 were hosted by Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, who are best pals in the industry and have also shared screen space in Gunday along with Priyanka Chopra and the late Irrfan Khan. Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Disha Patani, and Varun Dhawan gave breathtaking performances on the awards night.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by bigwigs from the Indian entertainment industry including Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, and Jackie Shroff among others.