67th Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor to host, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani to perform at ceremony

The 67th edition of the Filmfare Awards will be held on August 30, 2022, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and will be hosted by the Gunday duo of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. It will be a star-studded ceremony as Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, and Disha Patani will give their breathtaking performances on the awards night.

At the press conference announcing the hosts and performers, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor said to Times of India, "It’s an honour to represent and host Filmfare Awards. The legacy of the Black Lady is an integral part of the entertainment industry for the last 6 decades. This year I am extremely excited to host the show in front of a live audience."

Ranveer, who has been in the news due to his controversial nude photoshoot recently, added, "It is the first time I am hosting, I have danced a few times. Performing on stage is very different from hosting. According to me, hosting takes ten times more work, ten times the amount of time."



Talking about his co-host Arjun Kapoor, the 83 actor told the portal, "There are only a few people in my life that can make me laugh and Arjun Kapoor is one of them. He’s an encyclopedia when it comes to movies and Bollywood. He knows all about the ongoing here (in the industry, laughs). He is a lot of fun and I am looking forward to work with him for this event."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun's Ek Villain Returns has released in cinemas on July 29. On the other hand, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus slated to release on December 23 later this year.