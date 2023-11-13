Kareena Kapoor reacts to her controversy with Ameesha Patel on Koffee With Karan, netizens say 'Bebo is spice we need'

Kareena Kapoor reacted to her controversy with Ameesha Patel on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8.

The latest promo of Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan features Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. In the promo, Karan can be heard talking about Kareena Kapoor’s history with ‘Ameesha Patel’.

In the promo, Karan Johar can be seen grilling the actress and said, "Why didn't you attend the Gadar party? You and Ameesha Patel have such a history," to which she replies, "What history? I'm ignoring Karan, as you all can see."

Kareena also reacted after Karan Johar asked her if Deepika Padukone is her competition. She said, Karan should ask this to Alia. Social media users reacted to the clip, “Ab yeh Karina of Saif ka divorce krwana chahta hai.” The second one said, “The iconic Poo is back! Man, how nice it must be to have Karan Johar support you and call you his first born.” The third one said, “can't wait to see BEBO again on the couch.”

The fourth one said, “Bebooooo is the spice we need in life.” Another said, “A good question asked to kareena why she didn't attend gaddar party.” Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday graced the talk show together and were seen talking about Ananya and Aditya’s relationship. When Karan asked if Ananya had been “Gumraah in love” (Gumraah was Aditya’s last theatrical release), Ananya replied, “Aashiqui aise hi hoti hai (such is love).” Aashiqui 2 was the film that shot Aditya to stardom. Karan further prodded and encouraged her to answer by saying that denying a relationship was quite passe. The Liger actor then shared, “Some things are private and special and it should be kept that way but I really want to talk about my professional life because no one’s talking about it.”

When Karan Johar pushed a little more, Ananya Panday said they were friends. After that when Karan Johar said “Pyaar dosti hai,” Ananya said, “we’re best friends.” Later in the episode, when Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan what Ananya has that she doesn’t, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress replied, “A Night Manager” referring to Aditya’s hit web series The Night Manager.