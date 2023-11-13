Kareena Kapoor reacts to her controversy with Ameesha Patel on Koffee With Karan, netizens say 'Bebo is spice we need'

Headlines

‘No player like…’: Wasim Akram names cricketer who stands out from Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam

'Keh do ki ye jhooth hai': Mrunal Thakur-Badshah spark dating rumours, hold hands at Diwali party, netizens react

World Cup 2023 semi-final schedule: Teams, fixtures, venues and more

Is Bhai Dooj 2023 on November 14 or November 15? Know shubh muhurat, significance of the festival

Android users may soon get new secret code feature for locked chats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘No player like…’: Wasim Akram names cricketer who stands out from Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam

'Keh do ki ye jhooth hai': Mrunal Thakur-Badshah spark dating rumours, hold hands at Diwali party, netizens react

World Cup 2023 semi-final schedule: Teams, fixtures, venues and more

Vitamin B12: Signs of B12 deficiency on nails

Indoor plants that help prevent air pollution

7 health benefits of custard apple

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

'Keh do ki ye jhooth hai': Mrunal Thakur-Badshah spark dating rumours, hold hands at Diwali party, netizens react

Kareena Kapoor reacts to her controversy with Ameesha Patel on Koffee With Karan, netizens say 'Bebo is spice we need'

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's favourite South cinema star, it's not Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor reacts to her controversy with Ameesha Patel on Koffee With Karan, netizens say 'Bebo is spice we need'

Kareena Kapoor reacted to her controversy with Ameesha Patel on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The latest promo of Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan features Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. In the promo, Karan can be heard talking about Kareena Kapoor’s history with ‘Ameesha Patel’.

In the promo, Karan Johar can be seen grilling the actress and said, "Why didn't you attend the Gadar party? You and Ameesha Patel have such a history," to which she replies, "What history? I'm ignoring Karan, as you all can see."

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Kareena also reacted after Karan Johar asked her if Deepika Padukone is her competition. She said, Karan should ask this to Alia. Social media users reacted to the clip, “Ab yeh Karina of Saif ka divorce krwana chahta hai.” The second one said, “The iconic Poo is back! Man, how nice it must be to have Karan Johar support you and call you his first born.” The third one said, “can't wait to see BEBO again on the couch.”

The fourth one said, “Bebooooo is the spice we need in life.” Another said, “A good question asked to kareena why she didn't attend gaddar party.” Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday graced the talk show together and were seen talking about Ananya and Aditya’s relationship. When Karan asked if Ananya had been “Gumraah in love” (Gumraah was Aditya’s last theatrical release), Ananya replied, “Aashiqui aise hi hoti hai (such is love).” Aashiqui 2 was the film that shot Aditya to stardom. Karan further prodded and encouraged her to answer by saying that denying a relationship was quite passe. The Liger actor then shared, “Some things are private and special and it should be kept that way but I really want to talk about my professional life because no one’s talking about it.” 

When Karan Johar pushed a little more, Ananya Panday said they were friends. After that when Karan Johar said “Pyaar dosti hai,” Ananya said, “we’re best friends.” Later in the episode, when Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan what Ananya has that she doesn’t, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress replied, “A Night Manager” referring to Aditya’s hit web series The Night Manager. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man betting Rs 83000 crore on EVs, to build factory in India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Musk, met Adani to...

Salman Khan fans celebrate Diwali outside cinema halls screening Tiger 3, theatres erupt at those starry cameos

Is Bhai Dooj 2023 on November 14 or November 15? Know shubh muhurat, significance of the festival

After V and Jungkook, viral photos of BTS' leader RM smoking leaves internet divided: 'Waiting for Jin, Jimin, J-hope'

Viral video: Dog stuns internet by nailing math questions like a pro

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE