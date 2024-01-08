Headlines

Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor mimics Zeenat Aman, reveals she had a crush on Rishi Kapoor's relative

Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman will be seen in the next episode of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 03:13 PM IST

Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman on Koffee With Karan 8/Karan Johar Instagram
Veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor will be seen next in the famous celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan 8. On Monday, host Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared the promo of the upcoming episode. In the promo, the evergreen beauties are seen in a candid mode.

Sharing the clip, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director wrote, "It’s all about the legends and the glam this episode!!! Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor are all set to bring their charm to the Koffee couch on the newest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8!".

In the promo video, when Karan asked the Don actress about the wildest thing she did in the 70s, she replied, "I really did not party but when the floodgates burst, they really did." "Do you mean that by the men that entered your life?", asked Karan. "No comments", quipped Zeenat.

The Do Dooni Chaar actress is also seen narrating a hilarious incident involving Zeenat in the clip. She mimicked her and said, "She (Zeenat) goes to the mandir and she shuts her button and says, 'Hey bhagwan mujhe maaf kardena humare yaha mandir jane ka system hi nahi hai (God please forgive me, we don’t have the system of going to a temple)."

Neetu also revealed she had a crush on Rishi Kapoor's uncle Shashi Kapoor. Karan asked the veteran actors to name a Bollywood heartthrob from their time that they had a secret crush on. Neetu named Shashi Kapoor. Karan asked, "You were crushing on your uncle?", to which she replied, "Yeah."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The twelfth episode of Koffee With Karan 8 will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, January 11, at 12 am.

