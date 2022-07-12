KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to tie the knot in next three months?

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty/File photo

Lovebirds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty who have been dating for a while now, are reportedly all set to tie the knot this year. The couple made their relationship official last year as the Indian cricketer wished his lady love on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself. Rahul even attended the premiere of Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty's debut movie Tadap where the entire Shetty clan posed together for pictures.

As per a recent report in IndiaToday.in, Athiya and KL Rahul are all set to marry in the next three months. A source close to the family was quoted telling the publication that the families of the star couple recently met and grand preparations for their nuptials are underway. The families of the two stars met at KL Rahul and Athiya's home where they will be moving in together post-marriage. "Rahul's parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s family. The couple, along with their families, visited the new house where they will be moving in soon, to see the progress. The wedding is expected to take place in the next three months in Mumbai. It will be a grand celebration for both the families and every detail of the wedding is been overseen by the bride herself," a source told the news portal.

Earlier, when media reports suggested that Athiya and KL Rahul will tie the knot in December, the actress's dad Suniel Shetty had told ETimes, "She is my daughter, she will get married sometime. I would want my son to also get married, the sooner the better. It's their choice. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them."

For the unversed, KL Rahul suffered a groin injury on June 8 during a training session due to which he was ruled out of the T20Is series against South Africa. However, on June 29, Rahul confirmed through a social media post that after a 'tough couple of weeks' his 'surgery was successful.' He has been recovering well post-surgery. On the other hand, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor.