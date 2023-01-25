Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser: Salman Khan brings back his action-packed bhaijaan avatar, says 'bring it on'-Watch

Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

On Wednesday, the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released the much-awaited teaser of the film starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. The teaser was first shown in theatres along with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan before it is released online.

Salman Khan himself shared the trailer with the caption, "Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka hoga galat, #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser out now..." In the teaser he can be heard saying, "bring it on.." Netizens reacted to the trailer, one of them wrote, "The teaser looks dope and so excited and happy to see shehnaaz making her Bollywood debut." The second one said, "The teaser looks dope and so excited and happy to see shehnaaz making her Bollywood debut." The third person commented, "Mind blowing teaser excited for shehnaaz bollywood debut."

For the unversed, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji, was initially slated to release on December 30, 2022, but Salman Khan decided to postpone the film to April 21 on the occasion of Eid 2023 as his spy thriller Tiger 3, originally scheduled to release on Eid, was pushed forward to Diwali 2023.

The entertainer is said to be the official remake of the 2014 Tamil blockbuster Veeram, headlined by Ajith Kumar. Farhad had initially pitched Veeram's remake to Akshay Kumar as Bachchhan Paandey, but then later changed Bachchhan Paandey's script to the remake of another 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda starring Bobby Simha and Siddharth.