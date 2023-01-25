Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser: Salman Khan brings back his action-packed bhaijaan avatar, says 'bring it on'-Watch

Salman Khan shared the trailer of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on social media and said, "bring it on."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser: Salman Khan brings back his action-packed bhaijaan avatar, says 'bring it on'-Watch
Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

On Wednesday, the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released the much-awaited teaser of the film starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. The teaser was first shown in theatres along with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan before it is released online.

Salman Khan himself shared the trailer with the caption, "Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka hoga galat, #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser out now..." In the teaser he can be heard saying, "bring it on.." Netizens reacted to the trailer, one of them wrote, "The teaser looks dope and so excited and happy to see shehnaaz making her Bollywood debut." The second one said, "The teaser looks dope and so excited and happy to see shehnaaz making her Bollywood debut." The third person commented, "Mind blowing teaser excited for shehnaaz bollywood debut."

For the unversed, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji, was initially slated to release on December 30, 2022, but Salman Khan decided to postpone the film to April 21 on the occasion of Eid 2023 as his spy thriller Tiger 3, originally scheduled to release on Eid, was pushed forward to Diwali 2023.

READ | Pathaan release, movie reviews live updates: First review of SRK-starrer is OUT! Fans say it 'lives up to expectations'

The entertainer is said to be the official remake of the 2014 Tamil blockbuster Veeram, headlined by Ajith Kumar. Farhad had initially pitched Veeram's remake to Akshay Kumar as Bachchhan Paandey, but then later changed Bachchhan Paandey's script to the remake of another 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda starring Bobby Simha and Siddharth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Miss Universe: A look back on Indian beauties who won the pageant
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI Recruitment 2023 Program Manager, other posts vacant: Here's all you need to know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.