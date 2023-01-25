Search icon
Pathaan release, reviews live updates: 300 more shows added after Shah Rukh Khan-starrer receives thunderous response

D-day is here, Shah Rukh Khan makes his grand comeback on screen with Pathaan. And we are here to give live updates about the mega actioner.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

Pathaan release, reviews live updates: 300 more shows added after Shah Rukh Khan-starrer receives thunderous response
Pathaan poster

Shah Rukh Khan has given a perfect start to 2023 with his comeback actioner Pathaan. Siddharth Anand-directed has been released worldwide with tremendous anticipation from moviegoers. We are here to give you live updates about FDFS, and audiences reviews of the film. So all eyes here, because "mausam bigadne wala hai."

 

Protesters take down and burn Pathaan posters a day before the release

The youth of Hindu organizations tore the posters in the cinema hall and set it on fire, raising slogans of `Film Chalega Hall Jalega` outside a cinema hall of Bhagalpur, Bihar. 

Here's the video

Earlier, a multiplex in Ahemdabad was vandalised by Bajrang Dal members, protesting against the release of the film. 

 

LIVE Blog
25 Jan 2023
11:22 AM

Pathaan shows increased after thunderous response to FDFS

Taran Adarsh shared a piece of good news that 300 more shows have been added to Pathaan. The crazy response to FDFS has encouraged the exhibitors to increase screen count. Currently, the total screen count is 8,000 screens. In his tweet, Taran wrote, "UNPRECEDENTED: ‘PATHAAN’ SHOWS INCREASED, SCREEN COUNT ALL-TIME HIGHEST (HINDI)Pathaan has taken Box Office by storm. 300 shows increased by exhibitors right after first show. Total screen count now is 8,000 screens (worldwide). India: 5,500 screens, Overseas: 2,500 screens."

11:12 AM

Gandii Baat star Anveshi Jain watches Pathaan FDFS in Mumbai

Gandii Baat star Anveshi Jain reached Gaiety Galaxy to witness the Pathaan mania. Anveshi even shared her joy of watching SRK's film with fans. 

Here's the video

10:56 AM

Taran Adarsh gives 4.5 stars to Pathaan

Famous trade expert Taran Adarsh dropped Pathaan review and stated 'SRK is back with a vengeance.' On his Twitter, Taran wrote, "#Pathaan has it all: Star power, style, scale, songs, soul, substance and surprises… And, most importantly, #SRK, who’s back with a vengeance… Will be the first #Blockbuster of 2023. #PathaanReview." 

Here's the tweet

10:51 AM

Pathaan to earn Rs 180-200 crore in the 5-day extended weekend

Trade expert Sumit Kadel predicted that Pathaan is expected to collect Rs 40-45 crores on Day 1. He further tweeted, "#Pathaan BOX OFFICE PREDICTION Opening Day - ₹ 40-45 cr Nett. Thursday- ₹ 50-52 cr Nett. 5 Days Extended Weekend ₹ 180-200 cr Nett ( with Positive Talks ). Has a very good chance of hitting ₹ 100 cr nett in FIRST TWO DAYS (India Biz ) #ShahRukhKhan."

Here's the tweet

10:12 AM

Fans dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

The peppy song Jhoome Jo Pathaan is the perfect end to the action-packed movie. Here's how fans are celebrating Pathaan by dancing to the song. 

09:53 AM

Sumit Kadel gives 4.5 stars to Pathaan

Trade expert Sumit Kadel called Pathaan a 'MOUNTAINOUS BLOCKBUSTER' and guaranteed 'mass hysteria' at the box office. 

Here's his tweet review

09:23 AM

Pathaan celebration at Gaiety Galaxy

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have turned Mumbai's iconic cinema Gaiety Galaxy into a hub of festive celebration. Here's how they are celebrating Pathaan day

Here's the video

09:21 AM

SPOILERS ALERT!

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan bring the house down. The action sequence of Tiger and Pathaan met with thunderous response, and the stills of the scene got leaked. 

Here's the scene

08:59 AM

SRK fans celebrate Pathaan in Hyderabad

Fans in Hyderabad are dancing outside the cinema hall. They are eager to witness the Pathaan mania.

08:48 AM

Pathaan FDFS review OUT

The first-day-first-show review of Pathaan is out. The admin of the New Zeland SRK fan club reviewed Pathaan by saying, "Pathaan has lived up to the expectations and hype it created! VFX, thrills and the twist and turns will keep you hooked till the very end! don’t even need to comment on his performance. He never lets us down!"

08:10 AM

A group of fans books 400 seats for Pathaan 

SRK enjoys a crazy fan following, and here's big proof. A fan group from Solapur went to a multiplex and booked 400 seats for Pathaan. 

Here's the video

08:02 AM

SRK's biggest fan club urges not to spoil Pathaan

One of the biggest fan clubs of Shah Rukh Khan, SRK Universe has requested fanatics like them to avoid giving away spoilers by sharing videos from the screening. 

07:54 AM

The craze for Pathaan FDFS

Die-hard fans of Shah Rukh Khan don't want to miss the first-day-first-show magic of Pathaan. Thus a group of moviegoers were spotted sleeping outside the cinema hall.

07:44 AM

Sumit Kadel hails Pathaan for giving the best intro sequence to SRK

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel is currently watching Pathaan, and after watching Khan's entry in the film, he called it, "BEST ENTER EVER FOR #SRK .. I repeat best ever !! #Pathaan."

Here's the post

 

07:33 AM

Vishal Dadlani urges fans not to give away spoilers, watches Pathaan on FDFS 

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, who is responsible for giving foot-tapping songs to Pathaan shared a screenshot from the Pathaan FDFS screening. He also urged fans not to give away spoilers and shared scenes from cinema halls. On Twitter, Vishal wrote, "Aaj tyohaar hai.#Pathaan #JaiHind No spoilers, no images, no videos please. Please support the battle against piracy and report any accounts that post any such thing." 

Here's the tweet

07:26 AM

Pathaan opens with more than 7,000 screens

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news that Pathaan got a wide release of 7,700, which includes 5,200 screens in India (Hindi, Tamil, Telegu versions) and 2,500 screens in overseas. 

Here's the update

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans for their immeasurable love before Pathaan's release

Shah Rukh Khan took his feelings for countless fans to social media and thanked them for showering love and support. 

Here's the post

Soon after the tweet, SRK interacted with fans in a short-but-entertaining #AskSRK session.  

