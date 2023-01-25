Pathaan release, reviews live updates: 300 more shows added after Shah Rukh Khan-starrer receives thunderous response

Shah Rukh Khan has given a perfect start to 2023 with his comeback actioner Pathaan. Siddharth Anand-directed has been released worldwide with tremendous anticipation from moviegoers. We are here to give you live updates about FDFS, and audiences reviews of the film. So all eyes here, because "mausam bigadne wala hai."
Protesters take down and burn Pathaan posters a day before the release
The youth of Hindu organizations tore the posters in the cinema hall and set it on fire, raising slogans of `Film Chalega Hall Jalega` outside a cinema hall of Bhagalpur, Bihar.
#WATCH | Bihar: A poster of the film 'Pathaan' was torn and burnt outside a cinema hall in Bhagalpur (24.01) pic.twitter.com/aIgUdxOl6a— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023
Earlier, a multiplex in Ahemdabad was vandalised by Bajrang Dal members, protesting against the release of the film.
Pathaan shows increased after thunderous response to FDFS
Taran Adarsh shared a piece of good news that 300 more shows have been added to Pathaan. The crazy response to FDFS has encouraged the exhibitors to increase screen count. Currently, the total screen count is 8,000 screens. In his tweet, Taran wrote, "UNPRECEDENTED: ‘PATHAAN’ SHOWS INCREASED, SCREEN COUNT ALL-TIME HIGHEST (HINDI)Pathaan has taken Box Office by storm. 300 shows increased by exhibitors right after first show. Total screen count now is 8,000 screens (worldwide). India: 5,500 screens, Overseas: 2,500 screens."
UNPRECEDENTED: ‘PATHAAN’ SHOWS INCREASED, SCREEN COUNT ALL-TIME HIGHEST [HINDI]… #Pathaan has taken #BO by storm… 300 shows increased by exhibitors right after first show.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2023
Total screen count now is 8,000 screens worldwide… #India: 5,500 screens, #Overseas: 2,500 screens. pic.twitter.com/Q1Vhamoumm
Gandii Baat star Anveshi Jain watches Pathaan FDFS in Mumbai
Gandii Baat star Anveshi Jain reached Gaiety Galaxy to witness the Pathaan mania. Anveshi even shared her joy of watching SRK's film with fans.
Taran Adarsh gives 4.5 stars to Pathaan
Famous trade expert Taran Adarsh dropped Pathaan review and stated 'SRK is back with a vengeance.' On his Twitter, Taran wrote, "#Pathaan has it all: Star power, style, scale, songs, soul, substance and surprises… And, most importantly, #SRK, who’s back with a vengeance… Will be the first #Blockbuster of 2023. #PathaanReview."
#OneWordReview...#Pathaan: BLOCKBUSTER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2023
Rating: #Pathaan has it all: Star power, style, scale, songs, soul, substance and surprises… And, most importantly, #SRK, who’s back with a vengeance… Will be the first #Blockbuster of 2023. #PathaanReview pic.twitter.com/Xci1SN72hz
Pathaan to earn Rs 180-200 crore in the 5-day extended weekend
Trade expert Sumit Kadel predicted that Pathaan is expected to collect Rs 40-45 crores on Day 1. He further tweeted, "#Pathaan BOX OFFICE PREDICTION Opening Day - ₹ 40-45 cr Nett. Thursday- ₹ 50-52 cr Nett. 5 Days Extended Weekend ₹ 180-200 cr Nett ( with Positive Talks ). Has a very good chance of hitting ₹ 100 cr nett in FIRST TWO DAYS (India Biz ) #ShahRukhKhan."
#Pathaan BOX OFFICE PREDICTION— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 21, 2023
Opening Day - ₹ 40-45 cr Nett
Thursday- ₹ 50-52 cr Nett
5 Days Extended Weekend ₹ 180-200 cr Nett ( with Positive Talks )
Has a very good chance of hitting ₹ 100 cr nett in FIRST TWO DAYS ( India Biz ) #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/H5kG2meH69
Fans dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan
The peppy song Jhoome Jo Pathaan is the perfect end to the action-packed movie. Here's how fans are celebrating Pathaan by dancing to the song.
#Pathaan #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow audience reaction after show got over..Nuff said ...@iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham @yrf pic.twitter.com/XagOUohUlz— Vishek Chauhan (@VishekC) January 25, 2023
Sumit Kadel gives 4.5 stars to Pathaan
Trade expert Sumit Kadel called Pathaan a 'MOUNTAINOUS BLOCKBUSTER' and guaranteed 'mass hysteria' at the box office.
#PathaanReview— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 25, 2023
MOUNTAINOUS BLOCKBUSTER
STYLE - SUBSTANCE - PATRIOTISM #Pathaan has it all.
SUPERB ACTION + TWISTS & THRILLS gives Wholesome Entertainment#SRK BLOW UP THE SCREEN with his Intensity & Charm.
LAST & SALMAN KHAN Cameo creates MASS HYSTERIA pic.twitter.com/2tSrkMPwmZ
Pathaan celebration at Gaiety Galaxy
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have turned Mumbai's iconic cinema Gaiety Galaxy into a hub of festive celebration. Here's how they are celebrating Pathaan day
Crazy scenes outside the Iconic Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Bandra, Mumbai. Despite an early morning on a working day, movies halls are going jam packed.. #Pathaan has brought back the glory of bollywood which was lost after Pandemic PATHAAN RELEASES TODAY pic.twitter.com/pUQwl7GyaF— Sandeep kishore (@sandeepkishore_) January 25, 2023
This is a festival #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/o2WGHNjqLN— ADITYA (@AdiSRKian) January 25, 2023
SPOILERS ALERT!
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan bring the house down. The action sequence of Tiger and Pathaan met with thunderous response, and the stills of the scene got leaked.
TIGER literally owning #Pathaan in the entire scene and @iamsrk could do nothing, but see him brutally overshadow him in the movie pic.twitter.com/uPCmkKFpVh— K (@SalmansDynast) January 25, 2023
SRK fans celebrate Pathaan in Hyderabad
Fans in Hyderabad are dancing outside the cinema hall. They are eager to witness the Pathaan mania.
#Pathaan Celebrations Hyderabad @SRKHydFans FDFS Event.— Vishesh (@kedia_vishesh) January 25, 2023
This is just the beginning! pic.twitter.com/MLmCiT81oh
Pathaan FDFS review OUT
The first-day-first-show review of Pathaan is out. The admin of the New Zeland SRK fan club reviewed Pathaan by saying, "Pathaan has lived up to the expectations and hype it created! VFX, thrills and the twist and turns will keep you hooked till the very end! don’t even need to comment on his performance. He never lets us down!"
#Pathaan has lived up to the expectations and hype it created! VFX, thrills and the twist and turns will keep you hooked till the very end! @iamsrk KING KHAN WAS don’t even need to comment on his performance. He never lets us down! #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow— Ashweta (@Sonaholic_Ashu) January 25, 2023
A group of fans books 400 seats for Pathaan
SRK enjoys a crazy fan following, and here's big proof. A fan group from Solapur went to a multiplex and booked 400 seats for Pathaan.
#AskSRK @iamsrk sir solapur ke die heart fans ke liye kuch kaho we love you #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/JFcuGg9Q0P— zaid____attar (@iam_zaid_attar_) January 24, 2023
SRK's biggest fan club urges not to spoil Pathaan
One of the biggest fan clubs of Shah Rukh Khan, SRK Universe has requested fanatics like them to avoid giving away spoilers by sharing videos from the screening.
IMPORTANT: Our idol, @iamsrk and the team of #Pathaan have made the film with a lot of love and hardwork. Let's not spoil it for others.— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) January 25, 2023
Requesting FANs & everyone to not share any pics/videos of the film. Let's make sure everyone has the best experience!ShahRukhKhan #YRF50 pic.twitter.com/otHFkZE6wU
The craze for Pathaan FDFS
Die-hard fans of Shah Rukh Khan don't want to miss the first-day-first-show magic of Pathaan. Thus a group of moviegoers were spotted sleeping outside the cinema hall.
The craze of #SRK is beyond any levels fans sleeping near theatres just to get a glimpse of their favourite actor in fdfs through #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/t7oClzyQ1w— Harminder (@Harmindarboxoff) January 25, 2023
Sumit Kadel hails Pathaan for giving the best intro sequence to SRK
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel is currently watching Pathaan, and after watching Khan's entry in the film, he called it, "BEST ENTER EVER FOR #SRK .. I repeat best ever !! #Pathaan."
BEST ENTER EVER FOR #SRK .. I repeat best ever !! #Pathaan— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 25, 2023
Vishal Dadlani urges fans not to give away spoilers, watches Pathaan on FDFS
Music composer Vishal Dadlani, who is responsible for giving foot-tapping songs to Pathaan shared a screenshot from the Pathaan FDFS screening. He also urged fans not to give away spoilers and shared scenes from cinema halls. On Twitter, Vishal wrote, "Aaj tyohaar hai.#Pathaan #JaiHind No spoilers, no images, no videos please. Please support the battle against piracy and report any accounts that post any such thing."
Aaj tyohaar hai. #Pathaan #JaiHind— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 25, 2023
No spoilers, no images, no videos please. Please support the battle against piracy and report any accounts that post any such thing. pic.twitter.com/bqLnCNJ1oO
Pathaan opens with more than 7,000 screens
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news that Pathaan got a wide release of 7,700, which includes 5,200 screens in India (Hindi, Tamil, Telegu versions) and 2,500 screens in overseas.
Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans for their immeasurable love before Pathaan's release
Shah Rukh Khan took his feelings for countless fans to social media and thanked them for showering love and support.
A big hug to all for making #Pathaan so loved. Those who danced, put up cut outs, bought out halls, all fan clubs, made t shirts, prayed, helped to ease issues & made it a festival. It’s good to be in theatres, feels like home. A quick #AskSRK for fun.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023
Soon after the tweet, SRK interacted with fans in a short-but-entertaining #AskSRK session.