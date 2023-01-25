Pathaan release, reviews live updates: 300 more shows added after Shah Rukh Khan-starrer receives thunderous response

Pathaan poster

Shah Rukh Khan has given a perfect start to 2023 with his comeback actioner Pathaan. Siddharth Anand-directed has been released worldwide with tremendous anticipation from moviegoers. We are here to give you live updates about FDFS, and audiences reviews of the film. So all eyes here, because "mausam bigadne wala hai."

Protesters take down and burn Pathaan posters a day before the release

The youth of Hindu organizations tore the posters in the cinema hall and set it on fire, raising slogans of `Film Chalega Hall Jalega` outside a cinema hall of Bhagalpur, Bihar.

Here's the video

#WATCH | Bihar: A poster of the film 'Pathaan' was torn and burnt outside a cinema hall in Bhagalpur (24.01) pic.twitter.com/aIgUdxOl6a January 24, 2023

Earlier, a multiplex in Ahemdabad was vandalised by Bajrang Dal members, protesting against the release of the film.