Kiara Advani talks about sexism in Hindi film industry

Kiara Advani, who enthralled the audience this year with her chemistry with Sidharth Malhota in the Kargil war film 'Shershaah', has opened about sexism in the Hindi film industry and said that the female actors are trolled for unnecessary things.

Recalling an incident when the actress was bashed after an older security guard saluted her, she said that another male actor did not face any backlash when he was in a similar situation. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the 'Laxmii' actress said, “I remember this time - and this really got to me - I had reached somewhere and these paps again were taking their picture. They caught a moment where the security of the building opened the door and he saluted me, he was an elderly man. It was not like I asked him to salute me, he is a very sweet person, that is probably their salutation. I also acknowledged him." Kiara added that she was trolled for that instance and people bashed her for making an elderly person salute her.

She revealed that when another male actor was in the same situation, there was not a single off comment about the same. While speaking in the same interview, she added, "So it means he should be saluted, firstly nobody is asking anybody to salute, it’s their own way. But it’s just like the way the female actors are trolled for some of these very unnecessary things. At that time I was like ‘are you serious?’."

Meanwhile, Kiara has three interesting films lined up for release in 2022 - family drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' opposite Varun Dhawan, horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kartik Aaryan and comedy 'Govinda Naam Mera' opposite Vicky Kaushal.