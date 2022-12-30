Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's wedding to take place at Jaisalmer in February?

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra/File photo

The rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot with each other at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel on February 6, 2023, as per the latest reports. The two stars, who haven't officially confirmed their relationship yet, were recently spotted outside Manish Malhotra's residence, increasing the speculations on the upcoming big fat Bollywood wedding.

A source was quoted telling ETimes, "Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th. The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security."

Sidharth and Kiara's relationship rumours began after the two of them starred together in Shershaah, the biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who gave up his life serving the nation. While the Thank God star portrayed the Kargil hero, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress portrayed Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema in the critically acclaimed film produced by Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in the spy thriller Mission Majnu which will also feature the South sensation Rashmika Mandanna, and headline the action franchise Yodha co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The former is set to release on Netflix on January 20.

On the other hand, Kiara was most recently seen in Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen next year in Shankar's big-budget entertainer, tentatively titled RC15, with RRR star Ram Charan.



