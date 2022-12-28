Search icon
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's BTS photos from ad shoot make fans go 'awww'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adorable couples, they look so adorable in the BTS photos that are now going viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 10:11 PM IST

Credit: Kiara obsessed/Instagram

B-own couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani never fail to give us couple goals. Recently they came together for an ad shoot and BTS photos are now going viral on social media. Without a doubt, they look adorable together.

One of the fan pages shared the photos and wrote, “Mr. Malhotra and Mrs Advani coming soon with a new ad.” Fans also reacted to the photos, one of the wrote, “koi movie bnaa do yrr firse inko cast krke.” The second one said, “@sidmalhotra and @kiaraaliaadvani made for each other.” The third one said, “very nice.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding rumours have been the talk of the town for a long time now. Interestingly, the rumoured couple has never denied their relationship or wedding news. But at the same time, they never made it offical for their fans.So, for everyone who has been waiting on an update on Sidharth and Kiara's wedding, we have an interesting tidbit for you. 

Recently, during an interview, Sidharth finally addressed his marriage rumours with Kiara. The actor, who is promoting his upcoming film Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, during an interview with Radio Fever FM said, "I am getting married this year." 

Sidharth's response was to the host quizzing him about his wedding rumours. His answer also left his co-star Rashmika Mandanna laughing. 

READ | 'Mahesh Babu was very clear, he wanted non-working wife': Namrata Shirodkar reveals why she quit acting after marriage

As for the rumoured wedding, reports have said that the couple was most likely to get married in Delhi or Mumbai. The wedding ceremony's date has not yet been determined, but it will be official by the end of December.  

As per an India Today report, Chandigarh's Oberoi Sukhvilas is one of the locations that the couple is scouting for their wedding as it is also close to Delhi, where Sidharth's family lives. After the wedding, Sidharth and Kiara will also reportedly hold a reception in Mumbai for their industry colleagues and friends.

 

Maharashtra: Former minister Anil Deshmukh released from Arthur Road jail after 1 year
