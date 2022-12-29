KBC 14: Vicky Kaushal touches Amitabh Bachchan's feet, Kiara Advani shares her 'fangirl moment' with Big B

Vicky Kaushal-Amitabh Bachchan-Kiara Advani/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are leaving no stone unturned to promote their recent crime comedy Govinda Naam Mera, which started streaming on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. The two actors will be seen in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 on Thursday, December 29 during the show's finale week.

Sharing his excitement, the National Award-winning actor Vicky took to his Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the show in which he is seen touching Big B's feet. He even referenced Amitabh's iconic dialogue from Deewaar 'Aaj khush toh bahut hoge tum' as he captioned his clip, "Aaj khush toh bohot hain hum...Been watching the show for 22 years on TV...finally got a chance to be on the show with the Legend! Watch the telecast tonight!".

On the other hand, Kiara too shared a selfie with the veteran actor and called it her 'fangirl moment of 2022' as she captioned her photo, "My fangirl moment of 2022! From watching KBC at home to being on the hot seat with the one and only legend @amitabhbachchan sir! Thank you, Truly a dream come true to be on your show sir! Airing tonight at 9 pm on Sony TV".

Apart from Vicky and Kiara, Govinda Naam Mera also starred Bhumi Pednekar in the leading role. The Shashank Khaitan directorial, which also featured Renuka Shahahe, Dayanand Shetty, Amey Wagh, and Viraj Ghelani in supporting roles, has received an overwhelming response on the streaming platform.



Ranbir Kapoor also made a surprising cameo as himself in the film. The Brahmastra actor was seen grooving to the steps of Bijli choreographed by Vicky's character Govinda Waghmare in the film's first fifteen minutes. Kiara, who plays Vicky's girlfriend Suku Waghmere, is also seen in the song.