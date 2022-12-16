Govinda Naam Mera: Ranbir Kapoor dances to Bijli in cameo appearance, fans call him 'eternal charmer'

Ranbir Kapoor in Govinda Naam Mera/Twitter

The quirky crime comedy Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, was released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar as soon as the clock struck 12 am on Friday, December 16. The movie has received mixed reviews from netizens.

However, what has surprised everyone is Ranbir Kapoor's cameo appearance in the film as the Brahmastra star portrays an actor who is grooving to the steps of Bijli choreographed by Vicky's character Govinda Waghmare. Kiara, who plays a background dancer, is also seen in the song.

Ranbir's fans have been trending his clip from the film on social media. While one of them said, "He easily ate the whole movie", another wrote, "The eternal charmer Dancing with facial expressions". Ranbir is seen offering his next production venture to Kiara and Vicky's characters in the funny scene.

The eternal charmer

Dancing with facial expressions #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/2ldsTdukXH — WordMinter (@SimonMinter7) December 15, 2022

Okay so ranbir talking to vicky about ranveer.

MULTI VERSE OF MADNESS Y'ALL#GovindaNaamMera #RanbirKapoor https://t.co/mQaknO0teN — muskaayyy (@sunshinesexe) December 15, 2022

This makes it Ranbir's fourth film this year including two cameo appearances. Before Govinda Naam Mera, the actor was also seen in a cameo appearance in the song Har Bachcha Hai Rocket in the musical comedy film Rocket Gang which was released in theatres on November 11.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen next in the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The upcoming film, directed by Luv Ranjan of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame, is slated to hit theatres on March 8, coinciding with the festival of Holi.

After TJMM, Ranbir has the crime thriller Animal scheduled to hit theatres on August 11, 2023. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Kapoor, the film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame. Animal will clash with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War as the latter will release on Independence Day next year.



READ | Yearender 2022: Pathaan, Tiger 3, Jawan, Dunki, Animal, Shehzada, top 10 most awaited Bollywood films of 2023