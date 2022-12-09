Search icon
Ranbir Kapoor reveals his biggest insecurity as a parent, says 'will I be able to...'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat welcomed their baby daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 10:04 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor/File photo

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to their baby daughter Raha on November 6. The Shamshera star recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on December 7, where he opened up about his experiences of embracing fatherhood.

In a video shared by Brut India, the Brahmastra actor revealed his biggest insecurity as a parent as the 40-year-old actor said, "I am wondering why did I take so long. I should have become a father earlier. My biggest insecurity is that when my children are 20 and 21, I will be 60 years old. Will I be able to play football with them? Will I be able to run with them?"

When Ranbir was asked how is he feeling after welcoming his baby daughter, he added, "We have been together as boyfriend-girlfriend a couple of years back, then husband and wife. I was just telling her that you know the words ‘I have a daughter’ has not hit me yet. I have not said this enough. In interviews, I may be saying it but every time I say ‘daughter’, I go ‘Woah, what is this? I have stars in my brain."

Ranbir and Alia are probably the biggest stars in Bollywood, so he was also asked how are they planning to manage their work after Raha's birth. "I don’t work a lot, about 180-200 days. She does a lot more work and is way more busy. But we will balance it out. Maybe I’ll take a break when she’s working, or she can, when I am out for work", he answered.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be seen next in an untitled romantic comedy with Shraddha Kapoor. Set to release on Holi 2023, the upcoming film is directed by Luv Ranjan of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime thriller Animal, scheduled to release on August 11, next year.

