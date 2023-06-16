Search icon
This young actress has joined YRF Spy Universe, will star alongside Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR in War 2; details inside

War 2 has an addition to its cast in the form of Kiara Advani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

The cast of the upcoming action thriller War 2 has received another shot in the arm. The film, part of the YRF Spy Universe, will now also feature Kiara Advani, who joins the two lead – Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Sources say that Kiara has already signed the dotted line and is set to begin work on the film soon.

A source says, “Kiara Advani fits the bill to a T as far as YRF Spy Universe and War 2 is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high. Kiara is right now at the top of the heap and Aditya Chopra taking her for War 2 loudly signifies that.”

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 hit War and is in continuation to Pathaan and Tiger 3, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan respectively. War 2 is expected to further link the interconnected universe. Ayan Mukerji will be trying his hand at action for the first time as he has donned the director’s hat for the project.

The source adds, “War 2 right now has the hottest cast! You have three superstars in it like Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr & now Kiara Advani! Then you have the brightest young director of the country, Ayan Mukerji, directing War 2! Aditya Chopra is going all out to make this film the slickest and the coolest action entertainer that this country has ever seen. It will be really exciting to see Kiara in this universe and how Ayan and Adi presents her in War 2. All the heroines of the Spy Universe have left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Now, it is Kiara’s turn and we all know she can make a huge impact on screen with War 2.”

