Jr NTR to share screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Ayan Mukerji's film War 2

For the first time, Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan will be seen sharing the screen space in War 2 which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Credit: taranadarsh/Instagram

Jr NTR will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. On Wednesday, the film analyst Tarah Adarsh took to Instagram and shared this news.

He wrote, "IT’S OFFICIAL… HRITHIK - JR NTR IN ‘WAR 2’… #YRF pulls off a casting coup… #HrithikRoshan and #JrNTR will share screen space for the first time in #War2… #AyanMukerji directs. #YRFSpyUniverse." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Netizens reacted to the news, and one of them wrote, "Bollywood needs south stars but south industry don't need Bollywood stars... Just how fast night changes Bollywood ek time pe achi family rom-com, achi family comedy banaya karta tha tab top pe tha. (there was a time when Bollywood used to make good films and it was on the top). The second one said, "This is going to break records of Pathaan(Not Hindi but overall) because this is going to Smash records in South India."  The third one said, "ust change the director Sidharth anand/Kabir Khan/ali abbas zafar." 

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Tuesday announced the timeline for the second and third part of his magnum opus Brahmastra. Besides, Ayan has been roped in for directing a sequel to War under the banner of Yash Raj films.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news. His tweet read, "BIGGG DEVELOPMENT... AYAN MUKERJI TO DIRECT WAR 2 FOR YRF... HRITHIK ROSHAN CONFIRMED... #AdityaChopra signs #AyanMukerji to direct #War2... The 7th film in the #YRF Spy Universe, which will follow the events of #Tiger3. #HrithikRoshan will essay the principal lead role."

However, Ayan has not shared any detail about War on his social media till now. Directed by Siddarth Anand, War featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. This high-octane action drama minted 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It`s touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

Overwhelmed by the response, Hrithik said back then, "We wanted to make a film that raises the bar of action films in India and could truly compete with the best of action spectacles being made in the West."

"War is a genre-defining action film and I'm extremely happy for the entire cast and crew of WAR because we all have given our all and more to make this film a cut above," he added. After the thumping success of `Pathaan` this year, Yash Raj Films is eyeing to make their spy universe larger. `War 2` is surely a step taken towards that goal. (With inputs from ANI)

