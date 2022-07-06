Khuda Haafiz 2 star Vidyut Jammwal reveals if he'll work with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff | Exclusive

Tiger Shroff-Vidyut Jammwal-Hrithik Roshan

Action star Vidyut Jammwal has a great following among the masses. His stunts and martial arts skills always impress his fans. He is among the league of Bollywood's popular action stars like Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, and Tiger Shroff. Many die-hard fans of Jammwal do believe that an ensemble actioner with these four heroes will be a big blast on the big screen, but is Vidyut ready to share to star in such a mega-actioner?

During the promotional interviews for Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha, Vidyut spoke to DNA exclusively, and he shared his thoughts on the bombastic dream cast. Jammwal agreed that their union will be a treat for the action lovers but he said, "Phele we need a producer...who has a lot of money, and who can bring them in (laughs). Paise honge tabhi toh koi aayega... time to sab ke paas hai." He continued, "Mere pass itne paise nahi hai... warna mein hi le aata (continue laughing)." Vidyut further asserted that he isn't insecure about sharing screen space with his contemporaries, and he is up for a two-hero or an ensemble project.

During the same interaction, Vidyut asserted RRR as the recent biggest example of a successful multi-starrer, and he shared his view on the South vs North debate. Jammwal added, "Scene kya hai na... apni country mein.... apne gharwale hi humare kapde utaar dete hai. That's the truth." He continued that rather than competing with each other, we should set a higher target, "Bollywood, Tamil, or Telugu... We are a part of one big family. But here, we see them fighting ki 'yeh better hai.. woh better hai'. No... aisa kuch nahi hai. There is a big world outside (world cinema), and we need to compete with that." Jammwal added. Vidyut further added, "We really need to unite in our heads, and I think most of us are united."

Jammwal assured us that in a span of six months, we will see a positive change. "The trend of multi-heroes will also be restored, and it's important also. There will be more cross-pollination of talents." Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha will hit cinemas on July 8.