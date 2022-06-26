Khuda Haafiz 2 director Faruk Kabir reveals Vidyut Jammwal compromised his fee for their film | Exclusive

Faruk Kabir- Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming action-drama Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha is one of a kind Bollywood film. The reason we say this is because the prequel (2020) was released in the OTT, and the second instalment of the film will release in cinemas. The makers of the film have decided to go all out with their film, as the prequel got a terrific response on the digital platform. The lead actor Vidyut has always managed to impress the masses, but he has also earned the loyalty of the filmmaker.

Khuda Haafiz 2 director Faruk Kabir considers his leading star as a 'Saathi.' Kabir stated that Vidyut has put his 'heart and soul' into this project. While speaking exclusively to DNA India, Faruk emphasised the fact that after doing two films with the Commando star, he will not find it easy to work with some other actor. "Vidyut has given so much to our films, that I will find it difficult to work with someone else." Kabir also revealed to us that Vidyut supported the makers by compromising his remuneration for Khuda Haafiz 2. "Let me be honest, after giving hits, all actors get greedy, and they demand more money. But for Khuda Haafiz 2, Vidyut didn't ask for a bigger paycheck. He supported our vision. He wanted that our film should be a visual experience. Thus, he compromised on his fee. That's the reason why I think that Vidyut excels from others artists."

Faruk also shared that while shooting a heavy-duty dramatic scene, Vidyut got fainted for 5-10 minutes. "Vidyut has a lot to offer than being just 'an action star,' and he will prove it in this film. Can you imagine that an action expert like him has never fainted or injured performing action, but he got fainted while performing a dramatic scene? He was so much involved in the scene, he surrendered himself to the situation, to the script, and that's where Vidyut stand out." Kabir was having goosebumps while sharing the incident and he further added, "During the shoot, Vidyut was seriously dedicated towards the film, and that's what I love about him. He is not like the other actors, who act pricey on sets... stays on the phone most of the time, and then after their call, they will say, 'yes sir I am ready...let's do it.' There are artists who don't understand that they have to perform emotionally-heavy scenes, and they are not in that zone. They behave so recklessly." Faruk concluded by stating that they have made an honest attempt with Chapter 2, and the audience will be entertained.