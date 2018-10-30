‘Kedarnath’ First Look Poster: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan are set to take us on a journey of faith and love

A new poster of Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' was released early morning on Tuesday by the director himself. This is the first poster that features the lead couple - Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan.

'Kedarnath', is a love story set in the backdrop of the floods that wrecked the temple town in the June of 2013. Sharing the poster, Abhishek wrote, "No tragedy, no wrath of nature, no act of God can defeat the power of love! Presenting the official #KedarnathPoster, teaser out at 12 noon"

In the poster a resplendant Sara can be seen craddled on Sushant's back, who plays a 'pitthoo' -- people who ferry pilgrims on their backs to the shrine.

Ekta Kapoor, the co-producer of Kedarnath, had earlier said, “When we heard the story, we knew this was it. It’s Sara’s debut opposite Sushant. That makes it a fresh pair and adds an edge to the project. Kedarnath is an emotional and riveting tale that blends India’s beauty with a love story from the heartland.”

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, Sara. The trailer of the movie is set to release, today at noon.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and KriArj Entertainment, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 7, this year.