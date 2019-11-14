Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pose with chef post their dinner date; photo goes viral

From the past few months, it has been reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might be dating each other. Although both of them kept mum on their relationship, rumours about the same did not stop spreading like wildfire. During Diwali, after attending Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor's parties, Katrina and Vicky were snapped attending a friend's home for Diwali. Moreover, the rumoured couple was even caught and clicked by the paparazzi.

Now we came across a photo of Katrina and Vicky from their dinner date which took place in Mumbai a couple of days ago. In the photo, the duo is seen all smiles while posing with the chef for the camera. For the date, Katrina looked pretty in a pink floral midi dress with a pair of white sneakers. While Vicky sported a handsome look in a light blue shirt and faded jeans which he paired up with white sneakers.

Check out the photo below:

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Neha Dhupia was thrown certain rapid-fire questions and she had to blink her eye once, if the statement was true and twice, if the statement was false. When Neha was given the statement, "Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are secretly dating each other", Neha quickly blinked her eyes twice, making it clear that they are not dating.

While Radhika told Entertainment Times, "Vicky is seeing this really lovely girl. He is so lovely. They should come out."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.