Kartik Aaryan threatened to quit 'Shehzada', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' producer reveals why

After the blockbuster success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun-starrer superhit film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' was supposed to release theatrically on 26 January 2022 in theatres, coinciding with Republic Day. The makers have now decided to not release the film on the big screen after meeting with the producers of its upcoming Hindi remake 'Shehzada' that stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Now, Manish Shah in a recent interview has revealed that Kartik Aaryan threatened to quit 'Shehzada' if the original Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' was released in Hindi and called the actor's behaviour unprofessional. Talking to IndiaToday.in, he said, "The makers of Shehzada were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of Rs 40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him."

Manish further said he took this step because of Allu Arvind as he added in the same interview, "I would not have done anything for Kartik Aaryan, I only did this because of Allu Arvind. Why would I do this for a Bollywood hero? I don't know him. I wanted this film to be bigger than Pushpa: The Rise. If I do not release the film I lose money, so now I am releasing it on my channel."

For the unversed, Manish Shah, who owns the film production company Goldmines Telefilms that specializes in acquiring and dubbing popular regional films in Hindi, has decided to premiere the Hindi dubbed version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' on 6th February on Dhinchaak TV, the Hindi entertainment channel owned by his company.

If Allu Arjun's original film would have been released in Hindi, it may have affected the business of 'Shehzada' which is slated to release on 4th November 2022.