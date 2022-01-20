VIRAL! Kartik Aaryan cycles his way back home after football game, netizens say 'Salman bhai ki nakal kar raha'

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular and loved actors in the Hindi film industry. On Wednesday (19 January) night, the 'Dhamaka' actor was spotted riding a bicycle on the busy streets of Mumbai when he was going back home after his football game. The video, shared by the celebrity photographer Manav Manglani, quickly went viral on social media.

A number of users took to the comments and poured their reactions. While most netizens praised the actor for his modest approach as one of them commented, "No show off,no ego,nothing, just he felt he should ride on cycle, and he did, so grounded to earth! Falling for you even deeper", some users even criticised him for copying Salman Khan as they wrote, "Real id se aao salmon bhoi" and "Salman bhai ki nakal kr raha".

Check out the viral video here



The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor has been spotted riding a bicycle on several occasions on Mumbai streets, along with his brother Sohail Khan. Here's a throwback video

Kartik loves his sports as the actor has been spotted several times playing football. The same paparazzi account had shared a video on Wednesday evening in which Kartik can be enjoying a session of football with a team of girls.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has pretty exciting films lined up for 2022. He will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kiara Advani, the sequel to Priyadarshan's iconic horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles. Another interesting project is the action-comedy 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu superhit film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. He also has romantic thriller 'Freddy' and survival drama 'Captain India' scheduled for release this year.