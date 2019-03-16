Kartik Aaryan on LEAKED video with Sara Ali Khan from their film: Was that really us?

Since the time, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan started shooting for Imtiaz Ali directorial, they have been in the news. Several photos and videos of the duo are getting leaked from the sets. Their sizzling chemistry became a talk of the town instantly and fans wait for the official photos to be released. They got the glimpse of their chemistry when a video of them sharing a passionate kiss during a sequence was leaked on social media.

During a recent interaction with Bollywoodlife.com, when Kartik was asked about his film with Imtiaz and some insights about it, the actor stated, "I'm doing Imtiaz sir’s next and the producers' Window Seat films will be able to elaborate about it!" On being asked about the leaked video with Sara, he replied, "And talking about that video… was that really Sara and me?"

This has made us wonder if the video featured them or not!

Kartik and Sara are extensively shooting for their first outing together in Delhi. The movie is tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2 and also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role.

Earlier when Kartik was asked about this project, he stated, "Yes, I am doing Imtiaz Sir next film- he is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it’s finally happening."

There were even reports making the rounds that Sara's dad and actor Saif Ali Khan might star in this film, but he denied it!