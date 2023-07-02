Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani surprise fans at Satyaprem Ki Katha screening, left overwhelmed with standing ovation

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani at Satyaprem Ki Katha screening

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha has impressed the audience, and the film is getting stronger with each passing day. The lead pair is getting unanimous love and appreciation from the masses, and they are busy basking the glory from the audience. On Sunday, Kiara and Kartik decided to surprise the audience, and they visited a cinema hall to check the audience's reaction. The stars entered during the closing credits of the film, and they got overwhelmed, as they were welcomed with a standing ovation from the audience.

Kiara Advani shared the special moment on her Instagram. In the video, Kiara makes an entrance into the cinema hall, and she gets welcomed with loud cheers and claps from the audience. The screen in which the duo surprised the audience was almost full, and they all gave a standing ovation to Kartik and Kiara for their impressive acting chops. Kiara looked overwhelmed during the moment, and thus she shared a heartfelt note to the audience for showering so much love and support on the entire team. Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, "When the audience gives us a standing ovation, that’s when you realise magic has been created. A moment to cherish forever. All I want to say is Thank You from the entire team of #SatyapremKiKatha."

Here's the video

In three days, Satyaprem Ki Katha has collected Rs 26.35 crores from India. Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their blockbuster horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, who has previously helmed famous Marathi films such as Anandi Gopal and Double Seat.

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and Siddharth Randeria in pivotal roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha is presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) in association with Namah Pictures. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora have produced the film.