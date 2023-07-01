Satyaprem Ki Katha's AD thanks Kartik Aaryan for 'being respectful' towards assistants, pens heartfelt note for actor

Stills of Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer, romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha has won the audience, and the positive reception of the masses and critics prove the acceptance the film has earned. The lead pair, Sattu aka Kartik and Katha aka Kiara are basking all the glory for their efforts. However, Kartik won the heart of an assistant director for his 'respectful' behaviour with her and other assistants during the shoot.

Assistant director Juilee Sonalkar penned a long note of appreciation, congratulated the actor for the success of the film, and recalled his down-to-earth behaviour with HODs and other crew members. On Instagram, Juilee shared a BTS photo from the shoot, and wrote, "Amidst this huge wave of appreciation for #satyapremkikatha and magnificent performance of ‘Sattu’ , I wish to take out a small moment and thank @kartikaaryan from the very bottom of my heart. This film and its every aspect means the world to me. From the pre production to the release, it has been a wonderful heart warming journey. And one of the main reasons for that is this wonderful wonderful Superstar who has always been at his most humble self on and off the film set."

She further wrote, "Extremely respectful towards the H. O. D s and towards us Assistants. It was because of his hardworking demeanour that we felt like giving our 100% for each and every take. At the monitor, we laughed with you, cried with you and learnt to ‘Love’ through ‘Sattu’. I just want to thank you for everything you have done for this film." Juilee ended the note with a dialogue of Sattu, "I know its a long post but ‘Sach bolneke pehele sochneka kya?’"

Here's the post

Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their blockbuster horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, who has previously helmed famous Marathi films such as Anandi Gopal and Double Seat.

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and Siddharth Randeria in pivotal roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha is presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) in association with Namah Pictures. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora have produced the film.