Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur holds younger brother Jeh Ali Khan, adorable photo goes viral

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur-Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan's kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan have set strong sibling goals with their adorable moments. Saif's sister Saba Pataudi shared an image on her Instagram where the elder Taimur is holding notorious Jeh and the former is surprised with the little one.

Saba posted the image with the caption that says, "SIBLINGS....too! Big brother protects #timtim Small brother grabs! #jehjaan Younger ones are always playing around !! That's why we have a protective older "bhaijaan."

Here's the image

As soon as the pictures surfaced, netizens have gone gaga over their adorability. A user said, "Awwww mashallah such cute pics." Another user added, "Very nice family." On the user said, "This pic set my mood right ,love u bebo fr producing such beautiful kids." A netizen added, "Mashallah kisi ki najar Na Lage." Another netizen added, "Ya Allah patoudi khandan ko apne hifzo aman mein rakhna aameen."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mother of Taimur and Jeh. Last week Kareena shared an adorable post. Kareena took away Instagram with a storm when she posted a cute picture of Kareena having a playful time with her little ones in the blue. Kareena celebrated Mother's Day with this picture, and she gave funny names to her kids. "The length and breadth of my life. Happy Mother’s Day."

A few hours later, the Good Newwz actress dedicated another post to her mother Babita with a picture where she and Karisma Kapoor are celebrating their mother's birthday, and she posted the picture with the caption, "The reason we are... (heart emoji) @therealkarismakapoor."

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Aamir and Kareena are starring in the Indian remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.