Mother's Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable pictures with mom Babita, kids Jeh and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan with kids, her sister and mother

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mother of Taimur and Jeh, and to celebrate the blessing of being a mother, she shared an adorable post. Kareena took away Instagram with a storm when she posted a cute picture of Kareena having a playful time with her little ones in the blue.

Kareena celebrated Mother's Day with this picture, and she gave funny names to her kids. "The length and breadth of my life. Happy Mother’s Day."

Here's Kareena's moment with Taimur and Jeh

A few hours later, the Good Newwz actress dedicated another post to her mother Babita with a picture where she and Karisma Kapoor are celebrating their mother's birthday, and she posted the picture with the caption, "The reason we are... (heart emoji) @therealkarismakapoor."

Here's Kareena's post for her mother

As soon as she posted these images, netizens appreciated Kareena's gesture. A user added, "GOD Could not be everywhere, and therefore he made MOTHER'S Happy Mother's Day." Another user added, "Looking Beautiful Mam." One of the netizens added, "Cuteness overload."