Kareena Kapoor reacts to Alia Bhatt getting trolled over her pregnancy, says 'she is such a brave...'

Alia Bhatt is a fine example of an artist who has always followed her heart and gut instinct. After getting married to Ranbir Kapoor, in April, the Darlings star producer announced her pregnancy in June. Soon after her announcement, the actress received immense love for embracing motherhood. However, there were mixed to negative reactions by netizens over the news, as they thought that Bhatt is too young to be a mother. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who happens to be Alia's sister-in-law, has supported her decision of being a mother, and even called her the 'finest actor of last decade.'

During an interaction with Pinkvilla, Kareena was quipped on giving advice to Alia for stepping into motherhood. "She doesn’t need advice on anything...I think that she is the finest actor that has happened in the last decade and for her to be embracing motherhood you know at such a young age, and choosing to do that." Kareena stated.

Kareena further backed her Udta Punjab co-star and called pregnancy as 'the most normal thing,' "She is such a brave actor and such a brave person. It’s the most normal thing, and you know she is possibly going to continue this great run of her career because she is supremely talented. You need to have conviction in yourself, and that is the most important thing." Kapoor added.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in her maiden production venture Darlings. Next, she will be seen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in the much-awaited Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, followed by Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot in Heart Of Stone.

Recently, while promoting Darlings, Alia opened up on the North vs South debate. While speaking to DNA India, Alia stated, "We are not making this debate, you all are. By you all, I mean — the media. There is no need. I think it’s just unnecessary. Here we are all sitting and being like ‘you’ll are having this debate, we are not. We are very happy and we want to work with each other. Please let us and don’t debate.'" Alia has also been a part of SS Rajamouli's RRR.